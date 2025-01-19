America 价格 (AMERICA)
今天 America (AMERICA) 的实时价格为 0.00239444 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.40M USD。AMERICA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
America 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.56M USD
- America 当天价格变化为 -15.09%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AMERICA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AMERICA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，America 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000425678458778164。
在过去30天内，America 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，America 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，America 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000425678458778164
|-15.09%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
America 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+21.45%
-15.09%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AmericaCoin is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency project designed to create a decentralized digital currency that reflects the values and principles of American innovation, financial freedom, and economic growth. The project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the future of digital currencies by offering secure, transparent, and scalable solutions for individuals, businesses, and organizations. The primary focus of AmericaCoin is to provide a stable and user-friendly platform for conducting peer-to-peer transactions, enabling economic freedom without the constraints of centralized banking systems. The platform also seeks to foster a vibrant community by creating real-world use cases for the token, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem. With a focus on security, low transaction fees, and ease of integration into existing financial infrastructure, AmericaCoin strives to be a leading digital asset that empowers users while contributing to the ongoing adoption of blockchain technology.
|1 AMERICA 兑换 AUD
A$0.0038550484
|1 AMERICA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0019634408
|1 AMERICA 兑换 EUR
€0.0023226068
|1 AMERICA 兑换 USD
$0.00239444
|1 AMERICA 兑换 MYR
RM0.01077498
|1 AMERICA 兑换 TRY
₺0.0848350092
|1 AMERICA 兑换 JPY
¥0.3741791388
|1 AMERICA 兑换 RUB
₽0.2454061556
|1 AMERICA 兑换 INR
₹0.2073106152
|1 AMERICA 兑换 IDR
Rp39.2531084736
|1 AMERICA 兑换 PHP
₱0.140194462
|1 AMERICA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.120679776
|1 AMERICA 兑换 BRL
R$0.014606084
|1 AMERICA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0034479936
|1 AMERICA 兑换 BDT
৳0.29092446
|1 AMERICA 兑换 NGN
₦3.7296515772
|1 AMERICA 兑换 UAH
₴0.1008298684
|1 AMERICA 兑换 VES
Bs0.12929976
|1 AMERICA 兑换 PKR
Rs0.6675219832
|1 AMERICA 兑换 KZT
₸1.2709208632
|1 AMERICA 兑换 THB
฿0.0823447916
|1 AMERICA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0787531316
|1 AMERICA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0021789404
|1 AMERICA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0186287432
|1 AMERICA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0240401776