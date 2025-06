什么是Ambios Network (AMBIOS)

Launched January 2024, Ambios is building the world’s first decentralized network of environmental sensors and ambient data on Solana, enabling communities, enterprises and AI with real-world data. With over 7,500 sensors across 22 markets continuously monitoring air quality and 45,000 mobile participants recording observed conditions, Ambios has the scale and data to deliver environmental insights and decisions globally. Discover our real-time and historic data on Synoptic, Datarade, Databricks, and Google Cloud marketplaces.

Ambios Network (AMBIOS) 资源 官网