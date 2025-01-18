Altoid 价格 (ALTOID)

$0.0007054
-54.20%(1D)

今天 Altoid (ALTOID) 的价格

今天 Altoid (ALTOID) 的实时价格为 0.00070461 USD。目前其市值为 $ 704.57K USD。ALTOID 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Altoid 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 566.19K USD
- Altoid 当天价格变化为 -54.58%
- 其循环供应量为 999.94M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 ALTOID兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALTOID 价格信息的首选平台。

Altoid (ALTOID) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000846864124901144
在过去30天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.000846864124901144-54.58%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Altoid (ALTOID) 价格分析

Altoid 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00059492
$ 0.00164242
$ 0.00271097
-5.33%

-54.58%

--

Altoid (ALTOID) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 704.57K
$ 566.19K
999.94M
什么是Altoid (ALTOID)

$Altoid is designed to immortalize a story that shaped the crypto world. Ross Ulbricht’s creation of the Silk Road was a bold, controversial experiment that challenged traditional systems and highlighted the potential of Bitcoin and blockchain technology to enable censorship-resistant commerce. The story of how “Altoid” posts connected Ross to his pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts” and ultimately to the Silk Road has become a symbol of both the promise and the perils of decentralization. $Altoid takes this narrative and transforms it into a collectible asset—a way for crypto enthusiasts and liberty advocates to own a piece of this powerful history. By holding Altoid Coin, collectors signal their support for decentralization, privacy, and second chances.

Altoid (ALTOID) 资源

1 ALTOID 兑换 AUD
A$0.0011344221
1 ALTOID 兑换 GBP
0.0005777802
1 ALTOID 兑换 EUR
0.0006834717
1 ALTOID 兑换 USD
$0.00070461
1 ALTOID 兑换 MYR
RM0.003170745
1 ALTOID 兑换 TRY
0.0249643323
1 ALTOID 兑换 JPY
¥0.1101094047
1 ALTOID 兑换 RUB
0.0722154789
1 ALTOID 兑换 INR
0.0610051338
1 ALTOID 兑换 IDR
Rp11.5509817584
1 ALTOID 兑换 PHP
0.0412549155
1 ALTOID 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.035512344
1 ALTOID 兑换 BRL
R$0.004298121
1 ALTOID 兑换 CAD
C$0.0010146384
1 ALTOID 兑换 BDT
0.085610115
1 ALTOID 兑换 NGN
1.0975216743
1 ALTOID 兑换 UAH
0.0296711271
1 ALTOID 兑换 VES
Bs0.03804894
1 ALTOID 兑换 PKR
Rs0.1964311758
1 ALTOID 兑换 KZT
0.3739928958
1 ALTOID 兑换 THB
฿0.0242315379
1 ALTOID 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0231746229
1 ALTOID 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0006411951
1 ALTOID 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0054818658
1 ALTOID 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0070742844