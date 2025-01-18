Altoid 价格 (ALTOID)
今天 Altoid (ALTOID) 的实时价格为 0.00070461 USD。目前其市值为 $ 704.57K USD。ALTOID 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Altoid 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 566.19K USD
- Altoid 当天价格变化为 -54.58%
- 其循环供应量为 999.94M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ALTOID兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALTOID 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000846864124901144。
在过去30天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Altoid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000846864124901144
|-54.58%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Altoid 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-5.33%
-54.58%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$Altoid is designed to immortalize a story that shaped the crypto world. Ross Ulbricht’s creation of the Silk Road was a bold, controversial experiment that challenged traditional systems and highlighted the potential of Bitcoin and blockchain technology to enable censorship-resistant commerce. The story of how “Altoid” posts connected Ross to his pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts” and ultimately to the Silk Road has become a symbol of both the promise and the perils of decentralization. $Altoid takes this narrative and transforms it into a collectible asset—a way for crypto enthusiasts and liberty advocates to own a piece of this powerful history. By holding Altoid Coin, collectors signal their support for decentralization, privacy, and second chances.
