Altitude 价格 (ALTD)
今天 Altitude (ALTD) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ALTD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Altitude 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 29.39 USD
- Altitude 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ALTD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALTD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Altitude 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Altitude 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Altitude 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Altitude 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-41.39%
|60天
|$ 0
|-45.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Altitude 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Altitude is a composable native asset bridge, and one of the first dApp’s built on LayerZero, a cross-chain communication infrastructure designed to ease the current constraints of omnichain activity What makes your project unique? Altitude’s vision is to bridge the gap by offering a solution for transferring blue chip digital assets. One of the biggest problems today is the connection between being multi-chain and the bridging process. History of your project. We continue to hear about exploits on various bridges, which is not only a risk but also one of the weakest links when we look at blockchain infrastructure. We have all heard about the wormhole and ronin bridge hacks, accounting for close to $900MM in lost funds. What’s next for your project? Launch in late May What can your token be used for? The native token of Altitude DeFi, ALTD, is a governance token. Liquidity providers are able to stake into single-sided asset pools with zero impermanent loss while collecting fees from inbound transfers regardless of the deriving chain. Users no longer need to swap out undesirable assets on the destination chain or have a scenario where a transfer fails due to varying irregularities.
