ALTAVA 价格 (TAVA)
今天 ALTAVA (TAVA) 的实时价格为 0.02168112 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。TAVA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ALTAVA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.18M USD
- ALTAVA 当天价格变化为 +4.93%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TAVA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TAVA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ALTAVA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00101842。
在过去30天内，ALTAVA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0022833146。
在过去60天内，ALTAVA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0021840432。
在过去90天内，ALTAVA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002435703775393318。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00101842
|+4.93%
|30天
|$ -0.0022833146
|-10.53%
|60天
|$ -0.0021840432
|-10.07%
|90天
|$ -0.002435703775393318
|-10.09%
ALTAVA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.31%
+4.93%
+3.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ALTAVA GROUP is a Singapore-based company with a strong operating presence in South Korea. We build bespoke brand experiences that enrich the evolving World of Expressions in the metaverse and beyond, working across physical and virtual worlds and providing a seamless bridge for both consumers and brands. We have created ALTAVA Worlds of You, a gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion, to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse - to discover, curate, and play. ALTAVA MARKET is an extension of ALTAVA Worlds of You, where consumers can shop, curate, and collect Worlds of Expressions in the form of NFTs for use in the metaverse. ALTAVA is the metaverse of fashion brands, as the luxury-good-gamified- social and e-commerce platform. It brings culture-defining brands into the metaverse through it virtual platforms and access to others. ALTAVA GROUP has built a formidable line of partnerships with the world’s most prestigious fashion brands including PRADA, Burberry, Armani, Bulgari, Balmain, Thom Browne, A.P.C., Moncler, Christopher Kane, Gentle Monster, Miu miu, Sandro, Fabrizio Viti, Maje, Alexa Chung, and many more. 1- ALTAVA Worlds of You: ALTAVA Worlds of You is our gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion. We believe that people are more than one thing. Self expression and style should never be limited by society, physicality or otherwise. The ALTAVA digital destination exists to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse so that people can discover, curate, and play with Worlds of You. 2- ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA Market is where users can buy and trade exclusive premium luxury fashion NFTs and virtual collectibles as either primary or secondary purchases. On the primary market, we will host private auctions on a regular basis where new NFTs are initially released. On the secondary or resale market, purchasers can buy and sell their personally-owned fashion NFTs.
