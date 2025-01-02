AlphaScan AI 价格 (ASCN)
今天 AlphaScan AI (ASCN) 的实时价格为 0.0038348 USD。目前其市值为 $ 188.10K USD。ASCN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AlphaScan AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 315.85 USD
- AlphaScan AI 当天价格变化为 -1.91%
- 其循环供应量为 49.03M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ASCN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ASCN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AlphaScan AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AlphaScan AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0021409170。
在过去60天内，AlphaScan AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0026602502。
在过去90天内，AlphaScan AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.01532533983452515。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0021409170
|-55.82%
|60天
|$ -0.0026602502
|-69.37%
|90天
|$ -0.01532533983452515
|-79.98%
AlphaScan AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.43%
-1.91%
-7.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? AlphaScan is a sentiment (and soon on-chain) analytics platform coupled with a Telegram-based trading bot. It enables users to analyze tokens and projects based on social sentiment (Twitter, Telegram), and then automate trading strategies based on those analytics What makes your project unique? We provide a unique and novel way of analyzing sentiment data for new tokens that no other tool provides. We use several internal algorithms to prioritize accounts & signals on Twitter for that. We are also the only sentiment analytics tool that is providing integrated trading with the analytics tool History of your project. The project started in early 2023 and within 4 months got to over 20k followers on Twitter and over 25k users in the private beta. We also recently concluded our private and public sale, raising a total of $2.1M What’s next for your project? Integrate existing trading solutions and bots, build out our own trading bot solution, and improve analytics features. What can your token be used for? The token is a utility token that will give users access to premium data and certain features, and discounts on the trading bot. In the near future, the token will also be used as a governance token for the decentralized platform.
