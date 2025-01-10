Alpha Gardeners 价格 (AG)
今天 Alpha Gardeners (AG) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Alpha Gardeners 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 397.98 USD
- Alpha Gardeners 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Alpha Gardeners 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Alpha Gardeners 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Alpha Gardeners 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Alpha Gardeners 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|-26.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Alpha Gardeners 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-8.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? The all-in-one alpha discord & telegram with a complete toolkit for successful shitcoins and NFTs trading What makes your project unique? We have diligently dedicated over two years to developing our cutting-edge tool, which now boasts comprehensive features for monitoring tokens on both Discord and Telegram platforms. History of your project. After six months of intensive development, we successfully launched our bots on the SOL chain, incorporating NFT functionality that we had been building for an additional half year. Subsequently, we introduced ETH-based NFTs, focusing on monitoring bots. However, during that period, our efforts seemed to go unnoticed, and we faced challenges in gaining recognition for these tools. Nevertheless, we persevered and made strategic adjustments, shifting our focus towards supporting various shitcoins. As a result, we now have a diverse portfolio of shitcoin bots. Today marks a significant milestone, as we just launched our very own TOKEN, which has quickly gained traction, reaching a valuation of around $2 million. We are excited about this positive progress and look forward to continued growth and success in the future. What’s next for your project? We never stop building we have so many ideas which takes lot of time to make them real, but we chose this slow organic way so we cant complain hahah What can your token be used for? we have specific tiers Tier-1 (5,000,000 AG) New-contract - Recent smart contract creation New-pair - Fresh token pairing Locked-pair - Liquidity locked pair Liquidity-added - Liquidity pool created Bullish-deployer - Promising project creator Degen-pulse - Alert for profitable opportunities Tier-2 (10,000,000 AG) Ape-alert - Eth Mempool Monitoring Fresh-wallets alert- Trigger-based on insiders Tier-3 (15,000,000 AG) Alpha Tracker - Comprehensive wallet monitoring tool Threesome Alert - Tracker wallets with combined alpha Hall of Whales - Elite crypto insights community
