什么是Alpha City (AMETA)

Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world moved to the BASE network and developed using Unreal Engine 5. It allows users to explore, create, and monetize content in a high-quality, graphically rich metaverse environment. Players can purchase Alpha Lands, build custom homes or businesses, and engage with a social-business lifestyle metaverse designed for immersive and interactive experiences. The project integrates NFT-based land ownership, customizable structures, and an economy driven by ALPHA tokens.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Alpha City (AMETA) 资源 官网