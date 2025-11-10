Alpaca is The Bitcoin Mascot The symbol of resistance Early on in Bitcoin's lifespan, people needed to recognize that it would be viable as a long-lasting and legitimate currency, and the alpaca socks proved that it could be by being one of the first purchasable items. As a result, the alpaca became a sign of acceptance by the community that Bitcoin could be used for acquiring everyday items, proving its capabilities as a leading form of currency for the future. To many people who still praise the unofficial mascot, this is what the symbol of the alpaca means behind all the goofy faces and smiles.