Alman 价格 (ALMAN)
今天 Alman (ALMAN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 11.81K USD。ALMAN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Alman 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 5.40 USD
- Alman 当天价格变化为 -0.42%
- 其循环供应量为 999.80M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ALMAN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALMAN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Alman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Alman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Alman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Alman 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30天
|$ 0
|-31.33%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Alman 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-0.42%
-19.38%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision: Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including: Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support. Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token. Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany. Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers. Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project. Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token. Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
