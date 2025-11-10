AllUnity EUR（EURAU）代币经济学
快速了解 AllUnity EUR（EURAU）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
AllUnity EUR（EURAU）信息
AllUnity EUR (EURAU) is a fully regulated euro-denominated stablecoin issued under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Launched on 31/07/2025, EURAU is designed to offer secure, programmable, and transparent euro liquidity for institutional and retail applications across public blockchain networks.
AllUnity GmbH, the issuer of EURAU, is a German company headquartered in Frankfurt and licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The company operates as a joint venture between DWS (Deutsche Bank), Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital. This structure provides a strong institutional foundation for long-term compliance, infrastructure resilience, and adoption across financial markets.
EURAU is fully backed 1:1 by euro-denominated reserves, held with authorized credit institutions (multiple reserve banks) within the European Economic Area. The reserves are safeguarded under strict prudential standards and are not used for lending or investment purposes. On-chain issuance and redemption follow a verified flow with wallet and account whitelisting, designed to align with AML, KYC, and regulatory expectations. Users are able to mint and redeem EURAU through authorized partners and platforms, with an emphasis on transparency and auditability.
Technically, EURAU is deployed initially on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. Future expansion includes Solana and other EVM-compatible chains. The smart contract architecture ensures upgradability through secure multisig control, subject to internal governance procedures. Minting and burning are controlled by permissioned wallets operated by regulated partners to prevent unauthorized issuance and maintain supply integrity.
The token aims to serve multiple use cases, including digital asset trading, payments, treasury solutions, and on-chain finance (DeFi). EURAU is designed to be accessible to exchanges, market makers, payment institutions, fintechs, and tokenized asset platforms looking to integrate euro liquidity in a compliant manner.
AllUnity maintains active collaborations with infrastructure providers, custodians, and trading venues, including confirmed listings with Gate.io and Bullish.com. The stablecoin plays a foundational role in building a euro-based financial ecosystem on public blockchain infrastructure, while staying fully aligned with European regulatory frameworks.
The project roadmap includes expanding interoperability across additional chains, supporting on/off ramps with banking partners, and enabling programmability for enterprise use cases.
The EURAU token contract address on Ethereum is: 0x4933A85b5b5466Fbaf179F72D3DE273c287EC2c2
AllUnity EUR（EURAU）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 AllUnity EUR（EURAU）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 EURAU 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
EURAU 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 EURAU 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 EURAU 代币的实时价格吧！
