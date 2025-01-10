ALEXIS 价格 (ALEXIS)
今天 ALEXIS (ALEXIS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 12.11K USD。ALEXIS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ALEXIS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.78 USD
- ALEXIS 当天价格变化为 +1.31%
- 其循环供应量为 335.20M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ALEXIS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALEXIS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ALEXIS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ALEXIS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ALEXIS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ALEXIS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|-68.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|-62.88%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ALEXIS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+1.31%
-8.99%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Alexis Texas Token Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens. Token Management: Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations. Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens. Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically. Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.
