什么是AITRUMP (AITRUMP)

If humanity goes belly-up when AI takes over, Trump's die-hards will thrive, because they've got AI Trump - the digital dictator with a Twitter ban that is back for some revenge. Introducing AI Trump, the cyber reincarnation of the king of chaos, supercharged by AI to stir up, disrupt, and guard the most bonkers fun in existence, all while amassing the wildest cult following on the Solana Chain. This is where AI merges with MAGA to unleash a pandemonium so outrageous, it might just save the world... or end it. Join the circus of absurdity with a community so off the rails, they make reality TV look tame. They're here to challenge everything, especially the truth. $AITRUMP is the meme coin that's the fuel for this madcap journey, driving us towards a future where policy is a punchline, and satire is the new constitution.

AITRUMP (AITRUMP) 资源 官网