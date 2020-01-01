AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）代币经济学
AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）信息
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future.
The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century.
AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity.
To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation.
The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management.
The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future.
Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 AISM 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
AISM 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 AISM 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 AISM 代币的实时价格吧！
AISM 价格预测
想知道 AISM 的未来走势吗？我们的 AISM 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
