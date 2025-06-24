AISM FAITH TOKEN 价格 (AISM)
今天 AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) 的实时价格为 0.00223029 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.22M USD。AISM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AISM FAITH TOKEN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- AISM FAITH TOKEN 当天价格变化为 +2.34%
- 其循环供应量为 999.95M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AISM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AISM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AISM FAITH TOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AISM FAITH TOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，AISM FAITH TOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，AISM FAITH TOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AISM FAITH TOKEN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.62%
+2.34%
+98.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future. The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century. AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity. To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation. The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management. The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future. Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
了解 AISM FAITH TOKEN（AISM）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 AISM 代币的完整经济学！
|1 AISM 兑换 VND
₫58.69008135
|1 AISM 兑换 AUD
A$0.0034123437
|1 AISM 兑换 EUR
€0.0019180494
|1 AISM 兑换 MYR
RM0.0094564296
