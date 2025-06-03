AIR3 AIRewardrop 价格 (AIR3)
今天 AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 337.11K USD。AIR3 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AIR3 AIRewardrop 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- AIR3 AIRewardrop 当天价格变化为 +3.33%
- 其循环供应量为 971.89M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AIR3兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AIR3 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，AIR3 AIRewardrop 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.33%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AIR3 AIRewardrop 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.62%
+3.33%
+21.69%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights. Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news. The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies. A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive. Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands. In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
