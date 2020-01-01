AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）代币经济学

AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）代币经济学

深入了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）信息

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.

Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:

  1. Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?

What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.

How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.

The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.

No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.

  1. Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What We Track:

Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?

Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?

Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.

Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.

Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.

  1. Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.

Sources:

Google Trends data.

Sector-specific market cap growth.

Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.

Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.

Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.

  1. Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?

How It Works:

AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.

Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.

The Result:

More engagement.

More followers.

More clout.

Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.

币种官网：
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/12722
币种白皮书：
https://ai-rocket.gitbook.io/docs

快速了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 956.98K
$ 956.98K$ 956.98K
总供应量：
$ 998.77M
$ 998.77M$ 998.77M
流通量：
$ 786.44M
$ 786.44M$ 786.44M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M
最高价：
$ 0.02364412
$ 0.02364412$ 0.02364412
最低价：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0.00121685
$ 0.00121685$ 0.00121685

了解 AI ROCKET by Virtuals（ROCKET）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 ROCKET 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

ROCKET 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 ROCKET 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ROCKET 代币的实时价格吧！

ROCKET 价格预测

想知道 ROCKET 的未来走势吗？我们的 ROCKET 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

