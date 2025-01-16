什么是AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI. Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit: 1. Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming? What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes. How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction. The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd. No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO. 2. Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. What We Track: Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention? Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city? Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates. Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum. Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves. 3. Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront. Sources: Google Trends data. Sector-specific market cap growth. Keyword spikes across crypto platforms. Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction. Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it. 4. Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it? How It Works: AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages. Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro. The Result: More engagement. More followers. More clout. Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 资源 白皮书 官网