AI Market Compass 价格 (AIM)
今天 AI Market Compass (AIM) 的实时价格为 0.053569 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.12M USD。AIM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AI Market Compass 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.08K USD
- AI Market Compass 当天价格变化为 -0.43%
- 其循环供应量为 39.54M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AIM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AIM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AI Market Compass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002324738158876。
在过去30天内，AI Market Compass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0181535537。
在过去60天内，AI Market Compass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0619301887。
在过去90天内，AI Market Compass 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.011052450421978674。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0002324738158876
|-0.43%
|30天
|$ +0.0181535537
|+33.89%
|60天
|$ +0.0619301887
|+115.61%
|90天
|$ +0.011052450421978674
|+26.00%
AI Market Compass 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.74%
-0.43%
-15.06%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends. At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17. The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AIM 兑换 AUD
A$0.0857104
|1 AIM 兑换 GBP
￡0.04231951
|1 AIM 兑换 EUR
€0.05142624
|1 AIM 兑换 USD
$0.053569
|1 AIM 兑换 MYR
RM0.23945343
|1 AIM 兑换 TRY
₺1.8909857
|1 AIM 兑换 JPY
¥8.39854782
|1 AIM 兑换 RUB
₽5.89205431
|1 AIM 兑换 INR
₹4.59300606
|1 AIM 兑换 IDR
Rp864.01600807
|1 AIM 兑换 PHP
₱3.10271648
|1 AIM 兑换 EGP
￡E.2.72076951
|1 AIM 兑换 BRL
R$0.33962746
|1 AIM 兑换 CAD
C$0.07713936
|1 AIM 兑换 BDT
৳6.4014955
|1 AIM 兑换 NGN
₦82.92374062
|1 AIM 兑换 UAH
₴2.25311214
|1 AIM 兑换 VES
Bs2.732019
|1 AIM 兑换 PKR
Rs14.92164495
|1 AIM 兑换 KZT
₸28.11997517
|1 AIM 兑换 THB
฿1.83366687
|1 AIM 兑换 TWD
NT$1.76081303
|1 AIM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0482121
|1 AIM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.41623113
|1 AIM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.5410469