什么是AI Agent Factory (AIAF)

AI Innovation Shouldn't Be Centralized The AI revolution is here, but ownership remains centralized. AIAF changes this by enabling true ownership and monetization of AI agents through advanced blockchain technology and hybrid compute infrastructure 100% Decentralized Ownership Enterprise-Grade Performance Hybrid Compute Network Powering the AI Agent Economy True Digital Ownership Mint your AI agents as NFTs on the blockchain. Full control, real ownership, transparent governance. Build Your AI Agents Create powerful AI agents using our no-code platform. Deploy custom solutions with enterprise-grade capabilities. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure Deploy on our hybrid compute network combining professional GPU farms with decentralized nodes Multiple Revenue Streams Generate revenue through agent subscriptions, API access, or direct sales in our marketplace. Built for the Future AIAF combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with advanced AI infrastructure to create a new paradigm in AI ownership and monetization Hybrid Compute Network zkSync Era Integration Dynamic NFT System Decentralized Governance

