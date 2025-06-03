AI Agent Factory 价格 (AIAF)
今天 AI Agent Factory (AIAF) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 75.31K USD。AIAF 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AI Agent Factory 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- AI Agent Factory 当天价格变化为 +6.91%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AIAF兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AIAF 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AI Agent Factory 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，AI Agent Factory 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，AI Agent Factory 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，AI Agent Factory 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
AI Agent Factory 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.18%
+6.91%
-42.54%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AI Innovation Shouldn't Be Centralized The AI revolution is here, but ownership remains centralized. AIAF changes this by enabling true ownership and monetization of AI agents through advanced blockchain technology and hybrid compute infrastructure 100% Decentralized Ownership Enterprise-Grade Performance Hybrid Compute Network Powering the AI Agent Economy True Digital Ownership Mint your AI agents as NFTs on the blockchain. Full control, real ownership, transparent governance. Build Your AI Agents Create powerful AI agents using our no-code platform. Deploy custom solutions with enterprise-grade capabilities. Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure Deploy on our hybrid compute network combining professional GPU farms with decentralized nodes Multiple Revenue Streams Generate revenue through agent subscriptions, API access, or direct sales in our marketplace. Built for the Future AIAF combines cutting-edge blockchain technology with advanced AI infrastructure to create a new paradigm in AI ownership and monetization Hybrid Compute Network zkSync Era Integration Dynamic NFT System Decentralized Governance
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AIAF 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 AIAF 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 AIAF 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 AIAF 兑换 USD
$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 AIAF 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 AIAF 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 AIAF 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 AIAF 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 AIAF 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 AIAF 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 AIAF 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 AIAF 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AIAF 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 AIAF 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 AIAF 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 AIAF 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 AIAF 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 AIAF 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 AIAF 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 AIAF 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 AIAF 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 AIAF 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 AIAF 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 AIAF 兑换 MXN
$--