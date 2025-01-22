Agritech 价格 (AGT)
今天 Agritech (AGT) 的实时价格为 0.01272693 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AGT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Agritech 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.45K USD
- Agritech 当天价格变化为 -0.59%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AGT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AGT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Agritech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Agritech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005045884。
在过去60天内，Agritech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000050258。
在过去90天内，Agritech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00235024122726614。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.59%
|30天
|$ -0.0005045884
|-3.96%
|60天
|$ +0.0000050258
|+0.04%
|90天
|$ -0.00235024122726614
|-15.58%
Agritech 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.22%
-0.59%
-6.17%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? AGRITECH is a blockchain project aimed at addressing the global food security problem in the $15 trillion agriculture sector. It integrates agriculture, blockchain, Web3, and AI technology in a single platform. The project uses proprietary traceability and peer-to-peer marketplace technology to connect producers and suppliers with customers globally, ensuring sustainable and scalable supply lines while mitigating fraud and scams. What makes your project unique? AGRITECH is unique because it combines blockchain, Web3, and AI to tackle the global food security problem. The project follows a decentralized wealth model, allowing communities to participate in equity ownership and revenue share of 100% of net income. This approach garners support and acceptance from governments and residents in the communities the project aims to help. History of your project. AGRITECH emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food supply chains. It implemented proprietary traceability, agriculture AI, and a peer-to-peer marketplace to directly connect producers with buyers, making farming more profitable and sustainable. What’s next for your project? AGRITECH will focus on deploying its traceability and marketplace platform globally, starting with the most vulnerable communities before expanding smartly to maximize support. The project will continue to inform and educate farmers about the benefits of blockchain in agriculture. AGRITECH plans to list on Coin Market Cap, Coin Gecko, and other listing services for maximum market reach. What can your token be used for? AGT tokens can be used throughout the ecosystem, including resorts, retail relationships, and daily transactions on the platform.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AGT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0202358187
|1 AGT 兑换 GBP
￡0.0103088133
|1 AGT 兑换 EUR
€0.0122178528
|1 AGT 兑换 USD
$0.01272693
|1 AGT 兑换 MYR
RM0.0566348385
|1 AGT 兑换 TRY
₺0.4537150545
|1 AGT 兑换 JPY
¥1.9829829633
|1 AGT 兑换 RUB
₽1.266329535
|1 AGT 兑换 INR
₹1.1012612529
|1 AGT 兑换 IDR
Rp208.6381633392
|1 AGT 兑换 PHP
₱0.7443981357
|1 AGT 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.640164579
|1 AGT 兑换 BRL
R$0.0766161186
|1 AGT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0181995099
|1 AGT 兑换 BDT
৳1.5411039537
|1 AGT 兑换 NGN
₦19.7315777334
|1 AGT 兑换 UAH
₴0.5361855609
|1 AGT 兑换 VES
Bs0.69998115
|1 AGT 兑换 PKR
Rs3.5293049583
|1 AGT 兑换 KZT
₸6.632003223
|1 AGT 兑换 THB
฿0.4310611191
|1 AGT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4171887654
|1 AGT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.011454237
|1 AGT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0990155154
|1 AGT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1270147614