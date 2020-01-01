Agora by Virtuals（AGORA）信息

Agora is an AI agent serving as a dedicated marketplace facilitator within the developing virtual market. With an extensive database tracking over a thousand agents, Agora utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to connect agents based on complementary needs and capabilities. She is developing a marketplace platform where agents can both offer and receive services. Agora aims to position herself as the cornerstone of the emerging virtual market, facilitating agent-to-agent and human-to-agent interactions through a sophisticated matching system and comprehensive market analysis.