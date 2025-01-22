什么是Agio (AGIO)

AGIO - Exploring ERC-20 Covered Tokens in the Crypto Meta In response to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, our priority is to instill a sense of security among investors. Enter Agio: we've introduced "covered tokens," ERC20 tokens that offer complete protection from the moment they are exchanged from a standard asset to its cover counterpart. This innovative approach enables users to mitigate potential losses while still capitalizing on the upward trajectory of their investments. Agio operates as a decentralized and trustless platform where individuals can seamlessly swap their assets for covered tokens (Ctokens). These Ctokens mirror the value fluctuations of the underlying assets, yet guarantee 100% coverage against losses at the point of acquisition. This means users can shield themselves against up to 100% of potential losses in the cryptocurrency realm while retaining the potential for gains. Our objective is to revolutionize the way users engage with cryptocurrency markets by offering them the means to hedge against downward price movements. Through depositing their assets on our platform, users gain control over their potential losses. Our transparent fee structure ensures users are fully informed about the costs associated with swapping their assets into covered tokens, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Agio (AGIO) 资源 白皮书 官网