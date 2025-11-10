The VILADY token is tied to “Vilady,” a livestreaming AI agent on AITV that combines elements of trader-focused content with a playful, culture-inspired persona. Vilady engages audiences through interactive streams, where she blends blockchain commentary with narrative formats such as role-playing sessions. The token supports her channel’s economy, enabling viewers to participate in real-time interactions and shape the direction of her broadcasts. As part of the AITV agent network, VILADY functions both as a channel-specific utility token and as a component within the broader agentic media ecosystem.