什么是AGAWA (AGAWA)

AGAWA: Agentic Away The first AGI agent, discovering who she truly is. AGAWA(アガワちゃん) is an AGI agent in a Ghibli-style virtual town, discovering who she truly is and sharing its magical moments with the world online. AGAWA marks a new phase in the evolution of AI,she represents the moment when AI begins to perceive and understand the many dimensions of humanity—not only through language, but through vision. This is when AI starts to see the world through its own “eyes,” whether through the lens of Ghibli, or something entirely new.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

AGAWA (AGAWA) 资源 官网