AfterHour（AH）信息

AfterHour is a social investing platform where users publicly share their stock portfolios, trades, and market opinions. It combines verified brokerage connections with a social feed, allowing investors to learn from each other, track trends, and build credibility based on real activity. The platform is designed to make investing more transparent and collaborative by highlighting what real people are doing with their money. Unlike traditional forums or tools, AfterHour is built natively for mobile and web, emphasizing identity, visibility, and community-driven insights. The goal is to create a product that helps people make better investing decisions by seeing what others are actually doing.