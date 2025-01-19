Aethra AI 价格 (AETHRA)
今天 Aethra AI (AETHRA) 的实时价格为 0.0112079 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AETHRA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Aethra AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 68.29K USD
- Aethra AI 当天价格变化为 -17.30%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AETHRA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AETHRA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Aethra AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00234589168667777。
在过去30天内，Aethra AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Aethra AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Aethra AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00234589168667777
|-17.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Aethra AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.83%
-17.30%
-2.98%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AI & Blockchain-Powered Workforce Solutions | Real-time talent matching, credential verification, and tools for global industries. AETHRA is an advanced workforce management platform designed to streamline hiring, certification, and workforce planning. By leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and SaaS technology, AETHRA connects industries with the right talent quickly and efficiently while ensuring compliance and scalability. Built to address the challenges of modern workforce management, AETHRA empowers businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and achieve better outcomes. Core Features AI-powered matchmaking to reduce hiring delays. Blockchain-secured certification management for compliance. Predictive workforce analytics to optimize planning. Seamless integration with existing HR tools like SAP and Microsoft Project. Why AETHRA ? Modern workforce management is evolving rapidly, presenting challenges in adapting to change, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology effectively. Real-World Impact AETHRA doesn’t just promise results—it delivers them. Example: AETHRA reduced onboarding time for INEOS ONE by 40%, helping the company meet strict deadlines These solutions streamline workflows, enhance compliance, and reduce costs, empowering businesses to operate at peak efficiency. Mission Revolutionizing workforce management through seamless, scalable solutions that empower industries and professionals worldwide to thrive and succeed in an ever-evolving global market. Vision Creating a sustainable and inclusive future where businesses not only excel but also innovate, while individuals are empowered to grow, thrive, and realize their fullest potential in a connected and dynamic world.
