AdEx 价格 (ADX)
今天 AdEx (ADX) 的实时价格为 0.219556 USD。目前其市值为 $ 31.67M USD。ADX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
AdEx 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.73M USD
- AdEx 当天价格变化为 +5.73%
- 其循环供应量为 144.05M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ADX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ADX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，AdEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01189696。
在过去30天内，AdEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0093309104。
在过去60天内，AdEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0850031692。
在过去90天内，AdEx 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.07643343314866435。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01189696
|+5.73%
|30天
|$ -0.0093309104
|-4.24%
|60天
|$ +0.0850031692
|+38.72%
|90天
|$ +0.07643343314866435
|+53.40%
AdEx 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.17%
+5.73%
-3.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AdEx (ADX), previously known as Ambire AdEx, developing a new-generation solution for digital advertising and a DeFi-focused crypto wallet. After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2017, Ambire was the first startup to release an open-source protocol for decentralized advertising in 2018 and the first ad network processing payments on the Ethereum blockchain. By using payment channels, Ambire AdEx ensures full transparency for all involved parties. Moreover, Ambire is using its own Layer-2 scaling solution called OUTPACE to facilitate micropayments per impression between its advertisers and publishers, processing more than 2,5 million transactions daily. After successful beta tests, the team released the Ambire AdEx platform in 2020 and scaled it to 16,000 registered advertisers and publishers generating more than 80 million monthly impressions. In August 2020 Ambire started incentivized staking and liquidity providing programs for the $ADX token, interacting with the DeFi ecosystem and engaging its community into actively supporting the stability of the advertising exchange. In 2021, Ambire announced [Ambire Wallet](https://www.adex.network/wallet/) - a full-featured cryptocurrency wallet, designed to simplify and democratize using crypto and DeFi tools in everyday life. Created with both crypto novices and veterans in mind, it offers accessible UX, hassle-free onboarding, automatic gas management, hardware wallet support and much more. Ambire Wallet is the easiest and simplest way to enter the world of decentralized finance and cryptocurrencies. The wallet is currently in private Beta, expected to be released to the general public soon.
