ACTUAL（ACTUAL）信息

Actual.ai revolutionizes Web3 by combining cutting-edge AI with DeFi innovation. Powered by advanced DiT (Diffusion Transformer) technology and Human Portrait multimodal LLMs, Actual.ai creates hyper-realistic AI agents that elevate your DeFi experience. These agents analyze on-chain data, track market trends, and execute automated trades to optimize returns. They provide actionable insights by uncovering hidden opportunities in blockchain data, empowering you to make informed decisions. With customizable financial strategies, your AI assistant adapts to your goals, handling staking, lending, and yield farming efficiently. Beyond intelligence, these agents offer emotional support, blending human-like empathy with data-driven precision to guide you through the dynamic world of DeFi.