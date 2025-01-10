Accord AI 价格 (ACCORD)
今天 Accord AI (ACCORD) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 35.69K USD。ACCORD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Accord AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 84.22 USD
- Accord AI 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
今天内，Accord AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Accord AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Accord AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Accord AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-29.98%
|60天
|$ 0
|-30.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Accord AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-1.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
🪙 Accord AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading on Discord Step into the future of cryptocurrency with Accord AI, the first-ever crypto-specialized AI seamlessly integrated into Discord. Transform your trading experience with the ultimate CEX trading bot designed to bring the power of real-time trading, portfolio management, and secure cross-chain swaps directly to your Discord server. 🪙 Trade on CEX with Ease: Access global liquidity and trade on multiple top-tier exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and more, directly from Discord—all without the hassle of KYC. Experience the freedom and efficiency of trading on your terms. 🪙 Comprehensive Token Audits: Instantly audit any token to identify security risks, rug pulls, or honeypots. With Accord AI, you have the insights you need to make informed and safe investment decisions. 🪙 Instant Price Fetching: Get up-to-the-second price information for any crypto asset. Whether it’s a trending token or a niche asset, Accord AI provides the market data you need when you need it. 🪙 Social Discovery for Tokens: Uncover and connect with the official social media channels for any token. Stay updated with the latest buzz and community discussions to keep your finger on the pulse of the crypto world. 🪙 Effortless Portfolio Management: View and manage the entire portfolio of any wallet directly within Discord. Accord AI helps you keep track of assets and make strategic decisions with confidence. 🪙 Seamless Cross-Chain Swaps: Execute secure, privacy-focused trades across different blockchain networks effortlessly. Accord AI simplifies complex transactions, saving you time and effort. 🪙 Holding $ACCORD is your key to unlocking a wealth of exclusive benefits within the Accord AI ecosystem. Here’s why you should be part of this exciting journey:
