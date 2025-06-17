Abyss World 价格 (AWT)
今天 Abyss World (AWT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。AWT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Abyss World 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Abyss World 当天价格变化为 -14.75%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AWT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AWT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Abyss World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Abyss World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Abyss World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Abyss World 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-14.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|+120.41%
|60天
|$ 0
|+119.18%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Abyss World 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.06%
-14.75%
+4.46%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The Abyss World is an Open-World Dark Fantasy Action-RPG on Sui Network and Polygon, and is 3 years of indie work by Metagame Industries and being backed by Microsoft, AMD, EPIC & IGN. Abyss World has already surpassed 100,000 Steam wishlist players, which is a huge milestone in the web2 gaming world. Thus, as a game with the potential to break through the wall between two spaces, our goal is to attract 1 million players. Mainstream stands for more than 1 billion global gamers accustomed to centralized game ecosystems and distribution systems on the mass market. Backed by Microsoft, AMD, Epic Games and IGN, Abyss World will implement a similar approach to mainstream marketing. As the best-in-class quality game, Abyss World will attract hundreds of traditional gamers into the Web3 space. Besides, we will also partner with influencers and institutions with massive followings in the crypto space to draw Web3 users. Our mission is to start making mainstream users aware of the benefits of web3 gaming, educating them on how owning a piece of a game empowers their chance to define their own economic opportunities. Most importantly, to give them the same quality of gaming experience that they would expect from any mainstream AAA studio.
