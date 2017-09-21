Chainlink（LINK）代币经济学
Chainlink（LINK）信息
Chainlink的LINK網路是第一個分散的oracle網路，允許任何人安全地提供智能合同，訪問關鍵的外部數據，脫機支付和任何其他API功能。任何擁有數據Feed，脫機服務（如本地付款）或任何其他API的用戶均可以直接將其提供給智能合同，以換取LINK令牌。
Chainlink（LINK）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Chainlink（LINK）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 LINK 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
- Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Public Token Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Raised $32M in September 2017
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|For node incentives and ecosystem growth
|Company Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|For development and operational costs
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
- Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
- Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
- Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
- Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
- Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
- Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
- Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
- Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
|Allocation
|35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
|Usage
|Payment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
|Locking
|28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
|Unlocking
|7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days
Additional Notes
- Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
- Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
- Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
- Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.
Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.
Chainlink（LINK）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Chainlink（LINK）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 LINK 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
LINK 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 LINK 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 LINK 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。