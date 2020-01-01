FLOKI（FLOKI）代币经济学
FLOKI（FLOKI）信息
通過 NFT 遊戲元節、NFT 和商品市場以及加密教育平台具有實用性的 Meme 硬幣。
FLOKI（FLOKI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 FLOKI（FLOKI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
FLOKI（FLOKI）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 FLOKI 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Overview
FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
2. Token Allocation Mechanism
The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.
|Allocation Segment
|Amount/Percentage
|Notes
|Community
|10,000,000,000,000
|100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds)
|Staking Pool
|~25% of total supply
|Locked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months
|Staking Rewards
|5.6B TOKEN (sister token)
|56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years
|Burn Mechanism
|-
|25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens
|Treasury
|-
|75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development
Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
a. Staking
- Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).
- Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.
- APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).
- Rewards can be claimed at any time.
b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility
- FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.
- It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.
c. Fee Revenue & Burn
- FlokiFi platform fee revenue:
- 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure).
- 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.
d. Governance
- All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.
4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
a. Staking Locks
- Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).
- Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.
- ~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.
b. Unlocking Time & Schedule
- Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years.
- TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years.
- There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.
c. Treasury and Development Funds
- Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.
5. Circulating Supply Trends
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI
- The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.
- A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.
6. Critical Perspective & Limitations
- There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.
- The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.
- DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.
Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters
|Aspect
|Summary
|Total Supply
|~10 Trillion
|Initial Mint
|100% at Genesis
|Issuance Model
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Staking Lockup
|3–48 months
|Staked Share (2025)
|~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply)
|Treasury Use
|75% of fee revenue
|Burn Mechanism
|25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI
|Incentives
|TOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance
|Unlock Timeline
|No major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years
|Governance
|Floki DAO on Snapshot
Actionable Insights
- FLOKI’s incentives and strong staking lockups create a resilient ecosystem compared to other meme tokens—making it less prone to speculative supply shocks.
- Long-term holders and DAO participants are well-positioned to benefit from continuing ecosystem growth and deflationary mechanisms.
- Potential investors should monitor changes in staking participation rates, major DAO votes on treasury spending, and the unlock schedule for both FLOKI and TOKEN rewards to anticipate future changes in token liquidity and market dynamics.
FLOKI（FLOKI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 FLOKI（FLOKI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FLOKI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FLOKI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FLOKI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FLOKI 代币的实时价格吧！
