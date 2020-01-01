CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代币经济学
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）信息
CZ官宣的狗
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 BROCCOLI 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Broccoli 714 is a memecoin that emerged in early 2025 following Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao's public reveal of his dog's name, "Broccoli." The token quickly gained traction on BNB Chain and other blockchains, with significant trading activity and social media attention. However, Broccoli 714, like many memecoins, exhibits highly speculative and community-driven tokenomics, with little to no formal documentation or standardized economic design. Below is a comprehensive analysis based on available data:
Issuance Mechanism
- Decentralized, Permissionless Launch: Broccoli 714 was created in a frenzy of memecoin launches, primarily on platforms like Four.Meme (BNB Chain) and Pump.fun (Solana). The tokens were deployed by anonymous or pseudonymous developers, often using automated smart contracts.
- No Official Supply Cap or Emission Schedule: There is no evidence of a fixed maximum supply, structured emission, or inflation schedule. The supply and contract parameters are determined by the deploying party at launch, with no central authority or ongoing minting.
Allocation Mechanism
- Creator/Insider Allocation: Early reports indicate that some Broccoli-themed tokens saw their creators or "snipers" use smart contracts to acquire large portions of the supply at launch. For example, one wallet acquired over 110 million tokens and sold them for millions in profit within minutes.
- Open Market Distribution: The majority of tokens were distributed via open trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) immediately after launch. There were no public sales, airdrops, or structured vesting for the broader community.
- No Documented Team, Treasury, or Ecosystem Allocations: Unlike more formal projects, there is no evidence of pre-allocated reserves for development, marketing, or ecosystem growth.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Purely Speculative Asset: Broccoli 714, like most memecoins, has no intrinsic utility, governance function, or protocol-based rewards. Its primary use is for speculative trading and social signaling within the crypto community.
- No Staking, Yield, or Fee Distribution: There are no mechanisms for holders to earn passive income, participate in governance, or receive protocol fees.
- Community-Driven Value: The token's value is driven by social media hype, viral trends, and speculative trading rather than fundamental utility or incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Formal Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or contractual restrictions on transfers. All tokens are typically liquid and tradeable from the moment of launch.
- Potential for Insider Advantage: The lack of locking mechanisms allows early buyers or contract deployers to sell large amounts immediately, often leading to rapid price volatility and "pump-and-dump" dynamics.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradeable at launch. There are no scheduled unlocks or delayed releases.
- No Transparency on Insider Holdings: Due to the anonymous nature of deployment, it is difficult to track or verify if any portion of the supply is informally "locked" by insiders.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Broccoli 714 Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Decentralized, permissionless launch; no official supply cap or emission schedule
|Allocation Mechanism
|Creator/insider allocation at launch; open market trading; no structured allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative; no utility, staking, or rewards
|Locking Mechanism
|None; all tokens liquid at launch; no vesting or contractual locks
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Context and Implications
- Extreme Volatility: Broccoli 714 and similar memecoins are subject to rapid price swings, with early insiders often profiting at the expense of later buyers.
- Lack of Transparency: The absence of formal documentation, audits, or governance increases risk for participants.
- Community Hype: The token's value is almost entirely driven by social media trends and viral events, not by underlying utility or economic fundamentals.
- No Official Endorsement: CZ and Binance have explicitly stated there is no "official" Broccoli token, and the proliferation of such tokens is a community phenomenon.
Conclusion
Broccoli 714 exemplifies the speculative, community-driven nature of memecoins in 2025. Its token economics are characterized by a lack of formal structure, immediate liquidity, and high risk, with value driven by social media and market sentiment rather than utility or incentives. Prospective participants should exercise extreme caution and understand the risks inherent in such assets.
CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 CZ S DOG（BROCCOLI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 BROCCOLI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
BROCCOLI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 BROCCOLI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 BROCCOLI 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。
