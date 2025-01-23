8Bit Chain 价格 (W8BIT)
今天 8Bit Chain (W8BIT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。W8BIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
8Bit Chain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 52.93 USD
- 8Bit Chain 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 W8BIT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 W8BIT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，8Bit Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，8Bit Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，8Bit Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，8Bit Chain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-20.75%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
8Bit Chain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-5.58%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the 8Bit Chain? The 8Bit Chain Project is a layer 1 blockchain protocol and a comprehensive DeFi ecosystem. It encompasses its launchpad, DeFi exchange, deflationary NFTs, NFT marketplace, KYC/audit protocol, DAO governance, and more. All these components have already been rolled out as part of the project. What makes 8Bit Chain unique? Our project stands out as the first DeFi initiative that offers a complete range of DeFi products and services, all operational from day one on BSC, ETH, and our dedicated blockchain. History of 8Bit Chain. The project has a rich history, involving the development of numerous platforms over the last two and a half years. Following this period, we successfully launched our BSC and ETH pairs. What’s next for 8Bit Chain? With our testnet and over 8 Dapps already rolled out, along with our active BSC and ETH pairs, the next steps for our project include the launch of our mainnet and native coin. Additionally, we have exciting events planned and will introduce more upgrades to enhance all our live products. What can 8Bit Chain be used for? Our token holds versatile utility within our ecosystem. It can be utilized for purchasing NFTs on our marketplace, raising funds through our launchpad, serving as liquidity in our chain, acting as a listing fee on ProPAD, ProTrackers, and ProDEX, as well as for audit/KYC fees on ProAssure. Additionally, it can be used for promotional activities in collaboration with our partner lounges and more.
