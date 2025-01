什么是777 (777)

777 Token is a crypto asset developed by Bitci Borsa Teknoloji Anonim Limited on Bitcichain. 777 Token (‘777’) is a Meme Token project themed around numerology. Its name reflects beliefs in numerology that the number "777" signifies luck, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Inspired by these numerological symbols and meanings, 777 Token is a digital asset designed. The number "777" is considered positive and auspicious by many numerologists, symbolizing luck, prosperity, and spiritual growth. Therefore, 777 Token aims to bring these positive influences to its users. It is a community-focused project, encouraging user participation. Additionally, it appeals to enthusiasts of numerology and cryptocurrency investors.

