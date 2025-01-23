69BIRD 价格 (BRD)
今天 69BIRD (BRD) 的实时价格为 1.4 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BRD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
69BIRD 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.71K USD
- 69BIRD 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BRD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BRD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，69BIRD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，69BIRD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0.0000000000。
在过去60天内，69BIRD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0026853400。
在过去90天内，69BIRD 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60天
|$ +0.0026853400
|+0.19%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
69BIRD 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The name “69bird” draws its inspiration from the symmetry and balance symbolized by the numbers 6 and 9. These digits reflect our philosophy of harmony and continuous flow in the financial ecosystems we build. In our logo, the figures merge into a seamless representation of a bird, symbolizing freedom and the ability to rise above traditional financial boundaries. Our unique bird concept evolved from the visual similarity between the numbers 6 and 9 and the sleek, agile form of a bird in flight. This represents our aim to provide swift, seamless transactions and innovative financial solutions that empower users to navigate the crypto space with grace and agility. Our features are planning on Seamless Transactions for holder who Experience the smooth and rapid transfer of funds, mirroring the swift flight of a bird across the sky. Elevated Security for our advanced security measures ensure your assets are as safe as a nest on a high, unreachable branch. User Empowerment for empower your financial journey with tools that give you the freedom to soar like an eagle in the financial landscape. And Innovative Growth for user join our flock to explore new heights in blockchain technology, continuously evolving and adapting. James Turner is our leads, Maria Lopez is our financial strategy, Anil Kumar is our security team, Emma Chen is our community manager.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BRD 兑换 AUD
A$2.226
|1 BRD 兑换 GBP
￡1.134
|1 BRD 兑换 EUR
€1.344
|1 BRD 兑换 USD
$1.4
|1 BRD 兑换 MYR
RM6.216
|1 BRD 兑换 TRY
₺49.924
|1 BRD 兑换 JPY
¥219.254
|1 BRD 兑换 RUB
₽138.95
|1 BRD 兑换 INR
₹121.016
|1 BRD 兑换 IDR
Rp22,950.816
|1 BRD 兑换 PHP
₱82.082
|1 BRD 兑换 EGP
￡E.70.462
|1 BRD 兑换 BRL
R$8.316
|1 BRD 兑换 CAD
C$2.002
|1 BRD 兑换 BDT
৳170.744
|1 BRD 兑换 NGN
₦2,180.682
|1 BRD 兑换 UAH
₴58.8
|1 BRD 兑换 VES
Bs77
|1 BRD 兑换 PKR
Rs390.292
|1 BRD 兑换 KZT
₸729.54
|1 BRD 兑换 THB
฿47.53
|1 BRD 兑换 TWD
NT$45.864
|1 BRD 兑换 CHF
Fr1.26
|1 BRD 兑换 HKD
HK$10.906
|1 BRD 兑换 MAD
.د.م13.972