3 Kingdoms Multiverse 价格 (3KM)
今天 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。3KM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
3 Kingdoms Multiverse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 3KM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 3KM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，3 Kingdoms Multiverse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-85.23%
|60天
|$ 0
|-88.24%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
3 Kingdoms Multiverse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
了解 3 Kingdoms Multiverse（3KM）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 3KM 代币的完整经济学！
