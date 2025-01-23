28VCK 价格 (VCK)
今天 28VCK (VCK) 的实时价格为 0.00224998 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。VCK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
28VCK 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 81.38 USD
- 28VCK 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VCK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VCK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，28VCK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，28VCK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002553178。
在过去60天内，28VCK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000614636。
在过去90天内，28VCK 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0010919997637928893。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0002553178
|-11.34%
|60天
|$ +0.0000614636
|+2.73%
|90天
|$ -0.0010919997637928893
|-32.67%
28VCK 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-59.03%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
28 Foundation builds a platform designed precisely based on the 28VC blockchain to solve the problems of the existing medical field so that personal information can be stored in the hospital server and patient’s own device in a state that cannot be forged altered by applying blockchain technology. Also, in the case of information related to distribution such as medical devices, medical products, and medicines, it is automatically transmitted to a mobile device with the user’s consent, so that information on which product was used for treatment, etc. can be easily checked on the mobile device. The 28VC blockchain is a technology that increases security by adding the concept of space-time to the blockchain and increases the throughput to enable faster processing. Mainnet of the 28VC blockchain is currently under development and it is supported in a mobile environment with the objective of integrating blockchain into real life. 28 Foundation’s innovative consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Group-Stake not only enables mining in a mobile environment but also enables the development of safe and practical blockchain-based smartphone applications through various performances. It will be the first company to realize the 28VS blockchain platform by launching a mobile payment solution using cryptocurrency in 2021. The 28VC blockchain platform has stability and excellent security that can be applied to various industries and it can be linked with projects of various fields in various countries around the world such as hospitals, finance, real estate, logistics, etc.
