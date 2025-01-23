2080 价格 (2080)
今天 2080 (2080) 的实时价格为 0.00213321 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。2080 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
2080 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 45.94 USD
- 2080 当天价格变化为 +2.44%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 2080兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 2080 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，2080 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，2080 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005386662。
在过去60天内，2080 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001595956。
在过去90天内，2080 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004737645734213458。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.44%
|30天
|$ +0.0005386662
|+25.25%
|60天
|$ -0.0001595956
|-7.48%
|90天
|$ +0.0004737645734213458
|+28.55%
2080 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.64%
+2.44%
+21.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? $2080 is the utility token of Tidal Flats Studio and its post-apocalyptic IP Fidelion. $2080 can be used - or will be used - in the following products: 1. Black Market: a strategic, gamified staking for web3 [LIVE] 2. Mega Road: a roguelike ARPG mobile game for web2 [Soft launch in September] What makes your project unique? What makes $2080 unique is the sustainable infrastructure it lies upon. While expecting and building for a web3 future, Tidal Flats is also developing web2-first products for revenue and onboarding. $2080 acts as the bridge for these pursuits. History of your project. $2080 was birthed from Fidelion - an NFT collection with a 9,000 supply on Solana - released in late April 2023. $2080 was first tradeable on Solana on September 13th (UTC) 2023 for $0.01. 2080 represents the Year where the post-apocalyptic storyline of Fidelion takes place. What’s next for your project? The long-term vision for Tidal Flats is to build - and Fidelion to become - a multi-media brand franchise, leveraging the respective strengths of web2 and web3 under a single IP. Each step of Tidal Flats' roadmap exists to reach one step closer to this goal, starting with Black Market and Mega Road. What can your token be used for? In the Black Market, $2080 is the ecosystem currency. Fidelion NFT holders can either earn it as a passive reward by basic staking or an active staking by Looting. The latter is a more complex and more rewarding option, where users strategize their own path to success. In Mega Road, after the first iteration, $2080 will be swappable for the in-game currency W Coin.
|1 2080 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033918039
|1 2080 兑换 GBP
￡0.0017279001
|1 2080 兑换 EUR
€0.0020478816
|1 2080 兑换 USD
$0.00213321
|1 2080 兑换 MYR
RM0.0094714524
|1 2080 兑换 TRY
₺0.0760702686
|1 2080 兑换 JPY
¥0.3340820181
|1 2080 兑换 RUB
₽0.2117210925
|1 2080 兑换 INR
₹0.1843946724
|1 2080 兑换 IDR
Rp34.9706501424
|1 2080 兑换 PHP
₱0.1250701023
|1 2080 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1073644593
|1 2080 兑换 BRL
R$0.0126712674
|1 2080 兑换 CAD
C$0.0030504903
|1 2080 兑换 BDT
৳0.2601662916
|1 2080 兑换 NGN
₦3.3227518923
|1 2080 兑换 UAH
₴0.08959482
|1 2080 兑换 VES
Bs0.11732655
|1 2080 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5946962838
|1 2080 兑换 KZT
₸1.111615731
|1 2080 兑换 THB
฿0.0724224795
|1 2080 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0698839596
|1 2080 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001919889
|1 2080 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0166177059
|1 2080 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0212894358