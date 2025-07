1Sol(1SOL)信息

1Sol Protocol is a cross-chain DEX aggregator for decentralized protocols on Solana, enabling the most seamless, efficient and protected operations in DeFi. With DeFi infrastructure rapidly growing, aggregators in high demand, cross-chain transactions being the future, 1Sol is born to bring together liquidity from both DeFi and CeFi (swaps, orderbook DEX(s), OTC, etc.) for multi-chains.