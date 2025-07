1Hive Water(WATER)信息

A shared liquidity token on Gnosis Chain that provides liquidity for the tokens it's paired with and acts as an index token for those projects as well. Currently on Honeyswap and supporting 1Hive ($HNY), Token Engineering Commons ($TEC), BrightID ($BRIGHT), Giveth ($GIV), Shapeshift ($FOX), and Opolis ($WORK).