0x Leverage（OXL）代币经济学
0x Leverage（OXL）信息
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before.
Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment.
The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back.
Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade.
The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity.
How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds.
When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token.
Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time.
If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool.
If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
0x Leverage（OXL）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 0x Leverage（OXL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
0x Leverage（OXL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 0x Leverage（OXL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 OXL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
OXL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 OXL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 OXL 代币的实时价格吧！
