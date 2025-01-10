0x Leverage 价格 (OXL)
今天 0x Leverage (OXL) 的实时价格为 0.00209372 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。OXL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
0x Leverage 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.21K USD
- 0x Leverage 当天价格变化为 +10.05%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 OXL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 OXL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，0x Leverage 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00019112。
在过去30天内，0x Leverage 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0008273761。
在过去60天内，0x Leverage 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000973458。
在过去90天内，0x Leverage 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.001984862008261676。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00019112
|+10.05%
|30天
|$ -0.0008273761
|-39.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0000973458
|-4.64%
|90天
|$ -0.001984862008261676
|-48.66%
0x Leverage 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.09%
+10.05%
-0.82%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 OXL 兑换 AUD
A$0.0033708892
|1 OXL 兑换 GBP
￡0.0016959132
|1 OXL 兑换 EUR
€0.0020309084
|1 OXL 兑换 USD
$0.00209372
|1 OXL 兑换 MYR
RM0.0094008028
|1 OXL 兑换 TRY
₺0.0741386252
|1 OXL 兑换 JPY
¥0.330703074
|1 OXL 兑换 RUB
₽0.21303601
|1 OXL 兑换 INR
₹0.18005992
|1 OXL 兑换 IDR
Rp33.7696726916
|1 OXL 兑换 PHP
₱0.1224616828
|1 OXL 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.105837546
|1 OXL 兑换 BRL
R$0.012667006
|1 OXL 兑换 CAD
C$0.0030149568
|1 OXL 兑换 BDT
৳0.2553919656
|1 OXL 兑换 NGN
₦3.2460616136
|1 OXL 兑换 UAH
₴0.0885224816
|1 OXL 兑换 VES
Bs0.11096716
|1 OXL 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5830382084
|1 OXL 兑换 KZT
₸1.104856044
|1 OXL 兑换 THB
฿0.072338026
|1 OXL 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0689671368
|1 OXL 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0019052852
|1 OXL 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0162891416
|1 OXL 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0210209488