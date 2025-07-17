2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
FUND
FUND$0.03298+24.45%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.279-2.73%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:48
Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000951-4.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:43
Voting was full of twists and turns! The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed procedural votes to advance three pieces of encryption legislation, and the Genius Act is expected to be signed th

Voting was full of twists and turns! The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed procedural votes to advance three pieces of encryption legislation, and the Genius Act is expected to be signed th

Author: Weilin, PANews On July 17 (local time on Wednesday), the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on three major cryptocurrency bills, paving the way for voting on
Major
MAJOR$0.16643-12.79%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04376-14.07%
U Coin
U$0.01267-0.86%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013045-22.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:31
UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had seized seven cryptocurrency ATMs and arrested two people on suspicion of operating
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01977-15.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:24
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
比特币
BTC$117,808.39-0.63%
Solana
SOL$183.62-9.07%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004521-6.51%
RWAX
APP$0.003752-1.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.011545+3.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21
Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut

Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut

Polkadot’s founder Gavin Wood details his implementation plan for the protocol’s decentralized human verification which will aim to solve identity verification challenges in the age of AI. At the Web3 Summit 2025 in Berlin on July 17, Wood discussed the…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-12.52%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000951-4.99%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000808-35.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:14
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
比特币
BTC$117,808.39-0.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:08
Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
FUND$0.03298+24.45%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01838-4.86%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000615+4.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00782-1.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/17 18:08
Strategy's market value hit a record high of $128.5 billion, becoming the 84th largest public company in the United States

Strategy's market value hit a record high of $128.5 billion, becoming the 84th largest public company in the United States

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR), a software company led by Michael Saylor that mainly purchases Bitcoin, has set a market value record after years
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:58
Report: Total cryptocurrency market value surged 24% in Q2, CEX spot trading volume fell 27.7% month-on-month

Report: Total cryptocurrency market value surged 24% in Q2, CEX spot trading volume fell 27.7% month-on-month

PANews On July 17, CoinGecko released the "Crypto Industry Report for the Second Quarter of 2025", pointing out that the total market value of cryptocurrencies in the second quarter of
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000038+79.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000133-24.85%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:48

Trending News

More

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times