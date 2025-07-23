MEXC Exchange
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters
New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
PANews
2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
PANews
2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell
PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
PANews
2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally
New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone
PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
PANews
2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily
James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
PANews
2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
PANews
2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens
PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
PANews
2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers
PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
PANews
2025/07/23 22:09
Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube
A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million
Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times