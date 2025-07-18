2025-07-24 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million

Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV),
SQUID MEME
GAME$22.8022+8.74%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00823-6.90%
FUNToken
FUN$0.014578-11.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 17:00
Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing

Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing

PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital,
CROSS
CROSS$0.32692-0.81%
SEED
SEED$0.001164-7.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281-12.85%
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM$0.8245-2.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 17:00
Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments

Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments

PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005159+5.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 16:55
US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC

US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC

In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once: 🚨BREAKING (I rarely use that term anymore, but this time I think it’s warranted 😁): All *three* crypto bills just passed the House and the GENIUS Act is now headed to @realDonaldTrump’s desk to become the first major piece […] Сообщение US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Major
MAJOR$0.16571-13.53%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04364-14.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0078-1.39%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013018-22.48%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/18 16:44
Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments

Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments

Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would open the $9 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, gold, and private equity. According to a July 17 Financial Times report, the order would instruct…
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031-11.42%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1232+16.77%
U Coin
U$0.01264-0.86%
Sign
SIGN$0.08317+4.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.757-11.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 16:43
AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN

AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN

PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1281-12.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01626-9.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 16:42
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$57.7932 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$57.7932 million

PANews reported on July 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5999-15.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 16:12
Data: Jump Trading is the most profitable address on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days, with a profit of $13.46 million

Data: Jump Trading is the most profitable address on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days, with a profit of $13.46 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Nansen data, the addresses with the highest profits on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days include Jump Trading (listed twice,
Share
PANews2025/07/18 16:07
Over 40 investors defrauded in $900K crypto scam run by ex-rugby player

Over 40 investors defrauded in $900K crypto scam run by ex-rugby player

The U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced a former rugby player to 30 months in prison for defrauding investors out of $900,000 in a crypto mining Ponzi scheme. Shane Donovan Moore, a 37-year-old semi-professional rugby player from Seattle, operated a…
U Coin
U$0.01264-0.86%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136-1.23%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.000002-33.33%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007489+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/18 15:46
Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves

Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 18 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced that it will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves and promote the development of its digital asset business
Share
PANews2025/07/18 15:40

Trending News

More

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million