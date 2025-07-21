2025-07-24 Thursday

Bitcoin and XRP Prices Have Risen Sharply, and Cloud Mining Has Become a New Investment Trend

2025/07/21
COINS Act model law offers blueprint for crypto regulation in India

Hashed Emergent’s Vishal Achanta told Cointelegraph that COINS Act aims to turn India from a “regulatory minefield” to a destination of choice for the crypto community.
2025/07/21
31,000 ETH transferred from Cumberland to Coinbase institutional account

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Whale Alert, 31,000 Ethereum (about 118 million US dollars) was transferred from Cumberland to the Coinbase Institutional account.
2025/07/21
Trump Media Technology Group: Bitcoin assets currently held account for two-thirds of the company's total liquid assets

PANews reported on July 21 that Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O): The Bitcoin assets currently held account for approximately two-thirds of the company's total current assets of approximately US$3
2025/07/21
Trump Media and Technology Group: Bitcoin reserve purchases total $2 billion

PANews reported on July 21 that Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O) announced that its total Bitcoin reserve purchases have reached $2 billion. The group plans to continue acquiring Bitcoin and
2025/07/21
ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance

ZBCN price rockets 15% as Zebec Network ecosystem posts strong June performance

Zebec Network’s price jumps 15%, buoyed by ecosystem growth and influx of new payroll clients. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price is up 15% in the past 24 hours, rising alongside a broader rally in the altcoin market. After consolidating within a…
2025/07/21
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Chinese blockchain Conflux has launched Conflux 3.0 and unveiled a new offshore yuan-backed stablecoin targeting “Belt and Road” cross-border payments.
2025/07/21
Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week

Strategy spent about $740 million to buy 6,220 bitcoins last week

PANews reported on July 21 that Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) purchased 6,220 bitcoins at an average price of $118,940 per bitcoin between July 14 and 20, with a total investment of
2025/07/21
Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing

Bessant: The quality of trade agreements is more important than the timing of signing

PANews reported on July 21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that trade negotiations are currently ongoing and he is more concerned about reaching a high-quality agreement rather than completing
2025/07/21
US Treasury Secretary Benson: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered

US Treasury Secretary Benson: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: If inflation data is low, interest rates should be lowered. Driven by the development of artificial
2025/07/21

Ripple: Beware of XRP-related scams on YouTube

A whale has closed its PUMP short position, making a profit of $2.448 million

Artist Takashi Murakami will launch NFT collection cards on the chain through Base App

A whale deposited 7.51 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened multiple short positions

Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million