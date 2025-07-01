MEXC Exchange
Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
PANews
2025/07/01 21:20
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds.
PANews
2025/07/01 21:19
Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of
PANews
2025/07/01 21:17
Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company
PANews
2025/07/01 21:04
Bitwise: Bitcoin's target price of $200,000 in 2025 remains unchanged
PANews reported on July 1 that according to The Block, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said that Bitwise sticks to its Bitcoin price target of $200,000 in 2025, citing
PANews
2025/07/01 20:49
Tether and Zanzibar e-Government Authority Collaborate to Promote Digital Asset Education and Blockchain Applications
PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Tether signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Zanzibar Electronic Government Administration (eGAZ) to promote digital asset education and
PANews
2025/07/01 20:46
After adding positions 1 hour ago, the whale @qwatio's current BTC and ETH short positions are worth $149 million and $97.57 million respectively
PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the “insider whale” @qwatio’s short position was $250 million a few days ago, and his $50 million
PANews
2025/07/01 20:42
Germany’s Deutsche Bank targets 2026 launch for crypto custody services
Global banking institutions are stepping deeper into crypto, and among them, Germany’s Deutsche Bank is laying out timelines for launching its new services. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report, the Frankfurt-based institution is gearing up to launch its crypto custody…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 20:33
Citigroup says Circle's valuation is fair and gives it a buy rating for the first time
PANews July 1 news, according to CoinDesk, Wall Street bank Citigroup said in a research report on Monday that Circle (CRCL) has the opportunity to become a major driver of
PANews
2025/07/01 20:32
Cango Inc mined 450 BTC in June, bringing its total holdings to 3,879.2 BTC
PANews reported on July 1 that according to PR Newswire, Bitcoin mining company Cango Inc. today announced an update on its crypto mining business in June 2025. In June, the
PANews
2025/07/01 20:23
