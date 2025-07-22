2025-07-24 Thursday

XRP Price Breaks Through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks Through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages ⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. ⦁ High profit levels and daily payouts. ⦁ No other service fees or management fees. ⦁ The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement ⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. ⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure. For more details, please visit the official website of the platform.
Bessant: There is no reason to let Powell step down as Fed chairman

PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson publicly supported Federal Reserve Chairman Powell amid frequent attacks from Trump administration officials, saying he saw no reason to let
Powell: Fed is a dynamic institution, willing to listen to new ideas

PANews reported on July 22 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The Federal Reserve is a dynamic institution that is willing to listen to new ideas and feedback on how
The market value of narrative token DORA has exceeded US$400 million, and the number of addresses holding DORA has reached a new high of 82,000.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GMGN data, the market value of DORA, a community-driven asset built on BNB Chain, has exceeded US$400 million today, and is now
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
Zebec crypto extends rally on Algorand integration into Zebec Cards and payroll ecosystem

Zebec crypto surged to a $0.0045 intraday high, likely driven by the integration of Algorand, which now allows ALGO tokens to be spent globally through Zebec Cards. Zebec Network (ZBCN) price extended its rally today, reaching an intraday high of…
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy. In a recent post, Grachev delivered an update to the…
Falcon Finance withdraws all funds from centralized exchanges

DWF Labs and Falcon Finance co-founder Andrei Grachev said that the team has chosen to withdraw all Falcon funds from centralized exchanges as a part of its risk management strategy.
US State Department: US will withdraw from UNESCO

PANews reported on July 22 that the US State Department said the US will withdraw from UNESCO. US Treasury Secretary Benson said there is no indication that Powell should resign
Hong Kong Customs cracked a case of money laundering using stablecoins, involving an amount of about 1.15 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sing Tao Daily, Hong Kong Customs today cracked a case of suspected money laundering using smuggled cash and virtual assets, involving an
